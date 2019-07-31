Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$77.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of FVI traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.18. 220,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,810. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.05. The stock has a market cap of $823.29 million and a PE ratio of 39.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FVI shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 54,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$214,219.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,973,314.39.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

