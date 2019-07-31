Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 95,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,100. The firm has a market cap of $626.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

