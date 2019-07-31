Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.25

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.87.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $391.35 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.00%.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
