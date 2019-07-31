FOAM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30,865.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One FOAM token can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $30,865.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00275211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.01468004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00116328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000596 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,769,153 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

