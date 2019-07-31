Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.23% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 787,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez acquired 17,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan L. Boeckmann acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $514,222.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

FLR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. 74,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,760. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.