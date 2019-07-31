Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 855 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF makes up 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 1.47% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 325.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $40.08.

