Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,585,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,657,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 313,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 219,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 179,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 122,928 shares during the period. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

