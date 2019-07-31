Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 2,880,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,576. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54.

