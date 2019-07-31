Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.