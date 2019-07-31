Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,531,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,089,000 after buying an additional 308,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,293,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,025,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $113.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $113.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

