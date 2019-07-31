Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 10.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. in the second quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 76.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

BMV:IHI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 30. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a one year low of $2,806.59 and a one year high of $3,563.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.72.

