Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.43. The stock had a trading volume of 604,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

