Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 4,597 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,965. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

