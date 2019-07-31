Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Receives $9.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FPH shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Five Point from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $25,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Five Point by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Five Point by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Point during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FPH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 84,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.00. Five Point has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

