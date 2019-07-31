Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Receives $9.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FPH shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Five Point from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $25,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:FPH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 84,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.00. Five Point has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.53.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.
