First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Argus boosted their target price on First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.49. 956,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,464. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90. First Solar has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $67.99.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.32 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 25,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,522,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,676,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,457 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $79,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

