First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 585 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after buying an additional 227,625 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. 316,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,485. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

