First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 268 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,769,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,285,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

