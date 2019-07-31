First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,610 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $7.83 on Wednesday, hitting $184.28. 2,520,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.29. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.