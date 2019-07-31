First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 125 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,658. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.