First Midwest Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 756.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of VB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.46. The company had a trading volume of 141,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

