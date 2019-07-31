First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 23,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after acquiring an additional 62,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 244.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,321,000 after acquiring an additional 348,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 85,946 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 182,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,970. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

