First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.10 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. 423,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

