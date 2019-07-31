First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $2,442,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $9,784,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.57. 347,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $358.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,493,327.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.31.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

