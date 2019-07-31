First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,615,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,115,917,000 after buying an additional 3,261,539 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in ONEOK by 6,877.6% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,706,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,667,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ONEOK by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,021,000 after buying an additional 465,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,526,000 after buying an additional 415,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 329.3% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 498,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 124.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Raymond James began coverage on Solar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

