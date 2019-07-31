First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after purchasing an additional 391,869 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.12. 1,490,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

