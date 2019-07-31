First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 623 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,118. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $153.13 and a 52 week high of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.81.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

