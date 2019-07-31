First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of FFNW stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. 8,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin D. Padrick acquired 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $263,977.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,356.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick acquired 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $97,659.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,076.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 910,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 23.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

