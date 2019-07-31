First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBIZ. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $211.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 12.1% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 253,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

