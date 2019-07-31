First American Bank Sells 46 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First American Bank lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,827 in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.23. 87,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $263.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.06.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.