First American Bank Has $3.79 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

First American Bank reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $52,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 481.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $70.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 78.52% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

