Financial Review: CytRx (CYTR) & Its Peers

CytRx (OTCMKTS: CYTR) is one of 125 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CytRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytRx and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 -$12.71 million -1.24 CytRx Competitors $811.27 million $168.09 million 7.01

CytRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CytRx. CytRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CytRx has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, meaning that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of CytRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -34.37% -24.73% CytRx Competitors -4,677.43% -77.70% -33.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CytRx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 CytRx Competitors 965 3058 6507 298 2.57

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.27%. Given CytRx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CytRx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CytRx competitors beat CytRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed chemotherapeutic agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides albumin companion diagnostic for cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

