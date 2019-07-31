Financial Review: British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get British Land alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for British Land and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British Land 2 0 1 0 1.67 KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares British Land and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British Land $1.18 billion 5.28 -$382.02 million N/A N/A KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR $21.25 billion 0.85 $787.25 million $1.31 22.87

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than British Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of British Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares British Land and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British Land N/A N/A N/A KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3.63% 34.24% 9.22%

Risk & Volatility

British Land has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR beats British Land on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer. We do this by creating great environments both inside and outside our buildings and use our scale and placemaking skills to enhance and enliven them. This expands their appeal to a broader range of occupiers, creating enduring demand and driving sustainable, long term performance. Our Retail portfolio is focused on Regional and Local multi-let centres, and accounts for 49% of our portfolio. Our Offices portfolio comprises three office-led campuses in central London as well as high quality standalone buildings and accounts for 48% of our portfolio. Increasingly our focus is on providing a mix of uses and this is most evident at Canada Water, our 53 acre redevelopment opportunity where we have plans to create a new neighbourhood for London. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our places, which are designed to meet high sustainability standards, become part of local communities, provide opportunities for skills development and employment and promote wellbeing. In April 2016 British Land received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development, the UK's highest accolade for business success for economic, social and environmental achievements over a period of five years.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation, door-to-door, and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.