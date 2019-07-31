Financial Analysis: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) & BNP PARIBAS/S (NYSE:BNPQY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and BNP PARIBAS/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 3 2 0 2.00 BNP PARIBAS/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and BNP PARIBAS/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $20.46 billion 1.66 $6.29 billion $0.88 5.78 BNP PARIBAS/S $50.21 billion 1.18 $8.89 billion $3.38 7.00

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNP PARIBAS/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. BNP PARIBAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BNP PARIBAS/S pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and BNP PARIBAS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 23.14% 9.80% 0.75% BNP PARIBAS/S 18.42% 7.39% 0.36%

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats BNP PARIBAS/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

