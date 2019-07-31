Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Shares Up 0.1%

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.90 and last traded at C$7.89, 114,583 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 203,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

The stock has a market cap of $278.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.36.

About Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

