Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 951,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Fidelity National Financial worth $38,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,842,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,763,000 after buying an additional 1,665,150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.