Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,680,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4,260.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,765 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,120.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 602,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 553,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 311.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 223,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000.

FENY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,336. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93.

