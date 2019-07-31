FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

FG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.22. 3,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.02. FGL has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.63.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.89 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in FGL by 722.7% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FGL by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 703,615 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in FGL by 3,462.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 604,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 587,827 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in FGL during the 1st quarter valued at $2,731,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in FGL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,373,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,162,000 after purchasing an additional 285,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

