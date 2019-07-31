Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ferro had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ferro updated its FY19 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

FOE traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 1,554,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. Ferro has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $270,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allen A. Spizzo bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

