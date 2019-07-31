FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 63,432 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2019 // Comments off

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,432 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 4.40% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 203,858 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HUSV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $27.21.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.