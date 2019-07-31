FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 63,432 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,432 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 4.40% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 203,858 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HUSV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $27.21.

