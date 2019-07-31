FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

VTIP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. 2,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,145. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29.

