FDx Advisors Inc. Has $41.39 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,958 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.77. The stock had a trading volume of 120,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,306. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $303.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

