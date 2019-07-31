FDx Advisors Inc. Has $19.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 2.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,558,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,679,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 125,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,662. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.09.

