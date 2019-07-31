FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,683 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.54. 371,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,819,184. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.49. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $124.96.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

