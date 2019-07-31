FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 43,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 4,370.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at $5,645,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,409. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.