Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura raised Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $197.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $570.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.34. Facebook has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,502,801 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Facebook by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 60,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Facebook by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

