Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 5.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 5.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $197.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.34. The company has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $142,042.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,678,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,502,801. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

