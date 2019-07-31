Exxon Mobil Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.99. 5,449,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

