Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.47, 1,145,554 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,913,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Express from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $159.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Express had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $451.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth about $9,096,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 8.3% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 551.5% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,259,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,066,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Express by 2,029.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,167,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,112,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

