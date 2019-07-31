Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

