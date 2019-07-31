ExOne (XONE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect ExOne to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. On average, analysts expect ExOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XONE opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. ExOne has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 3.50.

In other news, Director Roger William Thiltgen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

